Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

