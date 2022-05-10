Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.53

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 9274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,514,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

