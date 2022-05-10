ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $131.66 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.68.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth $72,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

