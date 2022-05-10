Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

EXC opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

