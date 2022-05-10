Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $16.65. Everi shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 15,816 shares trading hands.
The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.