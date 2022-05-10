Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $16.65. Everi shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 15,816 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everi by 8.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

