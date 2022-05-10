European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

EWCZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

