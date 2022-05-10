Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.95.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 190,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,139. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

