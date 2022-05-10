Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ESTA traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 20,497.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 179,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 84.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
