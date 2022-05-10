Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ESTA traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,177,485 shares in the company, valued at $222,455,724.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 20,497.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 179,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 84.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

