Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GMBLP opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

