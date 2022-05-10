ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ESE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.11. 109,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,076. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

