ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ESE traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 144,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

