Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Equity Residential worth $73,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of EQR opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

