Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.03.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

