Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

NYSE:EQH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.32. 3,224,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,461,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,907,000 after purchasing an additional 653,945 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,144,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

