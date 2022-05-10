ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of ePlus worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,956. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

