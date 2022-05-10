EOSDT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.36 million and $2.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

