EOS Force 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $113,604.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $113,604.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00154363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00358924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

