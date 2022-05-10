Enigma Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,406.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $216,674.51 and $63,406.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00240379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00438923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.