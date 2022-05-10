Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Critical Contrast

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Smart Sand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $3.18 million 286.80 $1.54 million $0.02 291.00 Smart Sand $126.65 million 1.21 -$50.67 million ($1.20) -2.86

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25% Smart Sand -40.01% -19.53% -12.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Fuels and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Smart Sand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

