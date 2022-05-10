Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

