Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The company traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 83625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.41.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

