Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $111.64

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $111.64 or 0.00352956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $164.60 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00152300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,916,234 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

