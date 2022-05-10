Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. 1,348,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

