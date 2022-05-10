Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.77. 72,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,670. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

