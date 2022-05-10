Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevation Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

