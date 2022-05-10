Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevation Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.
NASDAQ ELEV opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
