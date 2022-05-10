Effect.AI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00150816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00031986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.77 or 0.00357367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

