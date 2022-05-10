Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $707,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $32.07.

