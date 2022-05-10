Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,660 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $106.82 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

