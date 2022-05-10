Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

