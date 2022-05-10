Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,805 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.
Camtek stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92.
CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
