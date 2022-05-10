Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

