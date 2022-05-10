Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in nCino were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 199.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 0.89. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

