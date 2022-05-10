Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,510 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $192.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

