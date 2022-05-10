Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

