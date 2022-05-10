Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 943.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.29%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

