Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

