Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ebro Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1489 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company produces and sells various rice varieties; ancient grains, such as quinoa, chia, and bulgur; organic food products; and vegetable protein products under various brands.

