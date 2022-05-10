eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,430 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 67,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 519,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 29,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

