eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,967 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 3.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of eBay worth $89,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $49.26. 12,787,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

