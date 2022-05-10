Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

