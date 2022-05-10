Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.