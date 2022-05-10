Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

