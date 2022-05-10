Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $117.87

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.87 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 5166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.24.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

