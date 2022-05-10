Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.05. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.67 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

