Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

