Dylan Scott Ramsey Sells 8,422 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 1,646,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 113.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 41.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

