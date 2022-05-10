DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,746. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $63.96 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $8,671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,331,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,100,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

