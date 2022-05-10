Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Head-To-Head Review

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) and Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Duos Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 1.86 -$35.37 million ($2.01) -1.17 Duos Technologies Group $8.26 million 2.44 -$9.88 million ($1.62) -2.04

Duos Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than mCloud Technologies. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than mCloud Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for mCloud Technologies and Duos Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

mCloud Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 144.68%. Duos Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -157.85% -610.23% -50.81% Duos Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Duos Technologies Group beats mCloud Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

