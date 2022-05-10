Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. 1,577,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

