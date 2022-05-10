Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

DUK stock opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

