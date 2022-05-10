Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

DCO stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $791,462. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.